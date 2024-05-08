North Belfast MP faces tough questions at Holy Cross Boys PS careers day

HOLY Cross Boys Primary School welcomed North Belfast MP John Finucane as a special guest at their careers day.

The Ardoyne school held a number of talks and events to mark the occasion.

Speaking about the visit, John Finucane said: "It is always great to catch up with the pupils of Holy Cross Boys.

"I was invited to speak at their careers day and they didn’t disappoint with some tough questions about being an MP and what that means for the place they call home – North Belfast.

"They are an exceptional group of boys who are an absolute credit to their teachers and our community and I’ve no doubt there are future leaders among them."

Principal Kevin McArevey was delighted to welcome Mr Finucane to the school.

"We were thrilled that the MP for North Belfast, John Finucane, took time out of his very busy schedule to inform the boys about the role of being a politician and about being an MP.

"He also talked fondly about his GAA experiences as a goalkeeper for both club and county. The boys gained a great insight and were also able to ask some tricky questions."