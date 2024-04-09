Mum left 'shocked' and 'heartbroken' after son is mauled by dog in Ardoyne

HORRIFIC ORDEAL: Keaghán (3) after he was attacked by a dog

A NORTH Belfast mother says she has been left 'shocked' and 'heartbroken' after her son was attacked by a dog.

Alice-Lee Bunting's son Keaghán (3) was set upon by what she believes was a border collie mixed with a husky. The attack took place on Monday March 25. After being rushed to hospital, Keaghán required 12 staple stitches to his head and has been left traumatised by the incident.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Alice-Lee said: "Keaghán was going to the Flax Centre with his granda and they were dropping off my oldest wee boy at training. It happened in Prospect Park in Ardoyne.

RECOVERING: Keaghán gives the thumbs up

"We think the dog that attacked him was a border collie mixed with a huskie. It happened so quick. It was a horrendous attack. I am just so shocked and heartbroken.

"He had swelling to his head. He had to get 12 staple stitches in his head and take antibiotics for a week. It was a real shock. I haven't been able to sleep and Keaghán isn't sleeping well.

"He is up crying in the middle of the night, probably having nightmares. I think he may need counselling.

"He doesn't want to leave the house because he is so scared."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Our Dog Warden service was made aware of a dog attack in Prospect Park on Monday 25 March 2024. We are in contact with the child's family about the case, which remains a priority for the service, and cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing."