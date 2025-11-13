A GROUP of preschool children have launched a campaign to tackle dog fouling on their street in North Belfast.

The problem of dog-fouling on Duncairn Avenue has prompted staff and kids to get creative in relation to an issue that is of particular concern to those working with children. Dog faeces carries the disease toxocariasis, which has the potential to cause death or blindness, particularly in children.

"Every week there are dog poos left on the street outside our nursery," says Tim Magowan, Executive Director of the 174 Trust. "One morning there was actually a dog poo left in the middle of our entrance and one unfortunate child walked it in."

Pre-school children, parents and staff worked with local artist Caroline Murphy to send a clear message to the dog foulers on a large banner: ‘I don’t want poo on my shoes.'

"Our children know that their health is at risk from these dog foulers and they want to be heard," says Kelly Burke, Pre-School leader at the 174 Trust Nursery.

With Caroline’s help, the children illustrated their banner with brown painted footprints, showing that dog poo can easily be walked into the nursery. They also drew pictures which show owners responsibly picking up their dog’s dirt.

Local Councillor Paul McCusker said: "Dog fouling is a huge issue across North Belfast and Belfast City Council have agreed to step up patrols. Those walking their dogs need to be more responsible as this is a health risk to the public, particularly children. As a local community we all have responsibility to ensure our streets are clean and pose no risk to the public and I will be supporting 174 to work with Belfast City Council to stop those who allow their dogs to foul on the streets."

As a result of complaints raised by the children and staff at the 174 Trust, Belfast City Dog Wardens have stepped up patrols in the area.

The banner will be placed on the entrance to the nursery at the Duncairn Arts Centre on Duncairn Avenue.