Hazelwood Integrated College launches first Feminist Society.

NEW FEMINIST SOCIETY: Students at Hazelwood College in North Belfast

A NORTH Belfast school has launched its first Feminist Society.

Girls and boys in the after-school club at Hazelwood Integrated College handed out leaflets to their peers about gender inequality and made 'Period Positive' bracelets to promote openness and positivity when talking about periods.

The students intend to lead teacher-training and peer education to challenge sexism in school and wider society.

Their teacher Charlotte Carson is founder of the Feminism in Schools Network Northern Ireland.

After a decade teaching in London schools, she returned home to Belfast in 2020. She set up the Feminism in Schools Network in London in 2016 after a parliamentary report on the widespread sexual harassment of girls in schools.

She hopes to build a network of schools committed to challenging sexism through effective teacher-training and high quality Relationships and Sex Education.

Hazelwood will host the first ever Feminism in Schools Conference NI in March 2022. The conference will bring together female leaders in politics, journalism, sport, business and community activism to promote democratic participation and inspire a generation of girls to lead.