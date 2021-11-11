St Patrick's Primary rallies to support pupil with rare brain aneurysm

A NORTH Belfast Primary School has organised a range of fundraising events to support a severely ill Primary Six pupil.

Anna McQuade (9) from the New Lodge remains critically ill in hospital following a number of surgeries on a rare brain aneurysm.

The North Belfast News first reported on Anna’s fight with illness in August.

Anna’s school, St Patrick’s Primary School in Pim Street in the New Lodge have organised a number of fundraising events over the next number of weeks.

This week, the school held a non-school uniform day with children donating £1 each to contribute to donations for the family.

On Friday, November 19, pupils will take part in Road Safety Week and will be encouraged to dress in bright and fluorescent colours (bright clothes, luminous tops, bright leg warmers, bright coloured head bands, funky or bright hairstyles or high vis jackets) with a £1 donation also encouraged.

From November 22-26, class teachers will organise their own fundraisers within each class.

The school said: “St Patrick's Primary School care very much for Anna and her family, therefore we want to help support them all through this difficult time.

“In order to do this, we are organising some fundraising events within school over the next three weeks and would love your support.

“Our school community is just the best especially in times of need and we all know how to come together to help one another.

“If you would also like to donate separately in aid of Anna and her family please leave your donation to the front office.

“Thank you always for your continued support and please keep Anna and her family in your prayers.”

You can also support the family's GoFundMe Page here, which has raised £2,790 at the time of writing.