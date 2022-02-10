Raymond McCord hits out at unionist reaction to Ombudsman's collusion report

A NORTH Belfast victims campaigner says the Police Ombudsman report into the Sean Graham bookies massacre "surprises no one".

On Tuesday, the report by Marie Anderson found collusion by the RUC in 11 loyalist murders, including the 1992 attack at the Sean Graham betting shop on the Ormeau Road, when two UDA gunmen shot five Catholics dead and wounded seven others.

She said it was "totally unacceptable" that police used informants within the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) who were engaged in crimes such as murder. The report found no evidence that any of the shootings was preventable.

Victims campaigner Raymond McCord, whose 22-year-old son, Raymond Jnr, was murdered by the UVF in 1997, hit out at unionist response to the report findings.

"The Ombudsman's report into Sean Graham's bookies massacre surprises no one," he explained. "Again the police have been found out covering-up for murderers and supporting them.

"The PSNI apology means nothing although if the impossible happens and the perpetrators are charged along with their handlers then we can see a change in justice for the better.

"Why has no one been charged? Why has the DUP not called for an independent inquiry? Is it because their loyalty to the state is so blind on justice or the fact it is Catholics that are dead?

"In 2007 the Police Ombudsman Nuala O'Loan exposed collusion in the murder of my son Raymond Jr and others. I'm still waiting on our unionist parties to call a debate in Westminster.

"Imagine in London if the police were found to be working hand in glove with terrorists and 27 murders were committed in one part of London and at least 20 in another part of London, would politicians ignore it or call for an inquiry?

"Would the Chief Constable be sacked? Would the Home Secretary be sacked? But remember this is Northern Ireland and life is cheap to some political parties and means nothing even if proven to bigots, idiots, politicians and the security agencies.

"As a member of the Unionist community, I fully support the Sean Graham's bookies massacre victims' families and it is way past the time when unionist politicians did the same. They disgrace us."