North Belfast thumbs-up for peaceful and positive events over internment anniversary

A WEEKEND of positivity in North Belfast has been welcomed thanks to the success of local events organised for young people.

Huge efforts have paid off as young people attended events organised over the August 8 weekend.

For a second successive year, there was no 'internment bonfire' in the New Lodge, much to the delight of local community and political representatives.

In Ardoyne on Sunday night, hundreds of young people attended an under-18's Dance Night at Holy Cross Boys' pitch, organised as part of Féile an Tuaiscirt (Festival of the North).

Thousands of young people also attended the traditional Féile an Phobail Dance Night in the Falls Park in West Belfast on the same night.

In 2019, young people clashed with contractors and police as violence broke out in the New Lodge following an attempt to remove a bonfire. There were also a number of people stabbed in the vicinity.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee paid tribute to everyone who made last weekend a success.

"I wish to pay tribute to everyone that contributed to making this weekend a massive success particularly the young people of North Belfast," he said.

“Huge efforts have been made to channel everyone’s energy into a weekend of positivity and away from the unacceptable scenes at unwanted bonfires.

“For residents of areas such as here in the New Lodge not only did this peaceful weekend come as a relief but they haven’t had to suffer the related weeks of criminality often associated with anti-social activity.

“I’m getting great feedback relating to events such as the dance night in the Falls Park and the silent disco in Ardoyne.

“Not only are the young people buzzing about it but many parents are over the moon with how well it went.

“There are only ever a small minority of individuals involved in the negative scenes that most young people get branded with and I’m personally delighted to see young people from areas like this happy and enjoying themselves at these organised events.

“Hopefully for those political parties that have opposed public funding for such events this weekend of positivity will make them reassess their approach for the time ahead.”