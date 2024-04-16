New Andersonstown playpark to open at the end of the month

THE refurbishment of an Andersonstown playpark is almost complete and it is set to open at the end of the month.

North Link Playground is one of three sites in the city to benefit from £580,0000 investment from Belfast City Council's Playground Improvement Programme. Its refurbishment is due to be completed by Friday April 26.

Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe is looking forward to its re-opening and said local residents have had a major input into the plans.

"In October 2023, we hosted a community engagement event at the playground for local residents, asking them what equipment they would like to see within the playground. At that time many residents engaged and came forward with ideas that they wished to see within the park.

"Local resident Lisa Henry came along with ideas for a range of equipment, such as the sunken trampoline and a sound wheel.

"Another resident emailed me about communication boards that her autistic son had seen and loved in a playpark in Donegal.

"These boards offer children with communication and speech difficulties the opportunity for their little voices to be heard. They can choose a picture from the board to express their wants and needs and in turn this improves communication and also prompts the use of spoken words."

Councillor McCabe liaised with council officers to ensure the ideas of local residents were taken into account and was pleased to see their suggestions were taken on board and are now part of the new refurbished park.

"I am keen to give credit to the many residents who came to engage with the project and ensured that this local park will be inclusive," she added.