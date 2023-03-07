Fire fighters vote to accept revised pay offer

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have announced that firefighters have voted to accept of a revised pay offer.

Firefighters have voted to accept a pay increase of seven per cent effective from 1 July 2022 and five per cent effective from 1 July 2023.

The National Employers, who negotiate pay on behalf of all Fire & Rescue Services, have also proposed a programme of talks to explore the other matters raised in this claim.

Northern Ireland’s Interim Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Andy Hearn, welcomed the outcome of the Fire Brigade's Union ballot for a revised pay offer.



He said he was “very pleased that Firefighters accepted the revised pay offer”.



“From the outset, I have been fully committed to finding a suitable pay offer which recognises the efforts of all our firefighters. This revised pay offer reflects the dedication and commitment of our firefighters whilst also hopefully alleviating some of the pressures faced during this current financial climate,” said Mr Hearn.



The Interim Chief also said how “thankful” he was that no industrial striking action was taken.



He said “This has allowed us to avoid the implementation of contingency options in Northern Ireland. It allows us to refocus on the continued delivery of a high quality effective and efficient fire and rescue service that the people of Northern Ireland rightly expect. Our firefighters are committed to helping keep people safe and improving community wellbeing.”