SOUTH BELFAST: Muslim Family Association set to upgrade community hub

THE Northern Ireland Muslim Family Association (NIMFA) will upgrade their community hub in South Belfast.

The charity benefits the Muslim community in the North by maintaining Islamic culture, advancing education, relieving social distress and helping to promote health and recreation. NIMFA offers support and guidance to the Muslim community, as well as other people from BAME backgrounds.

NIMFA have received £18,489 from the Whitemountain Programme to complete the redevelopment of their community hub on Rugby Road.

This investment will enable NIMFA to provide a safe and welcoming community hub that will have a real impact for the Muslim and BAME communities, as well as supporting integration across the Greater Belfast area.

Brenda Skillen from NIMFA said: "NIMFA supports the International Muslim community with social and psychosocial support on a daily basis, the geographic location makes NIMFA an easily accessible site for attendants being in close proximity of the predominantly BAME community, refugees and asylum seekers, Queen's and Botanic as a tourist attraction.

"NIMFA is a community centre and sanctuary for individuals with complex needs. This funding from Whitemountain will help us to create a welcoming community hub that will allow us to continue this important work."

Edward Kearney from Whitemountain Programme added: "We are delighted to support NIMFA in their redevelopment of the South Belfast community hub, which has not only become a welcoming haven for the Muslim and BAME communities in Greater Belfast, but a key proponent of cross-community integration.

"The Whitemountain programme has delivered £7 million investment in over 220 local projects, enabling communities to make their plans for positive change a reality."