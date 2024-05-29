Nursing chief Pat Cullen set to stand for Sinn Féin in general election

NURSING union chief Pat Cullen is set to stand for Sinn Féin in Fermanagh-South Tyrone in the general election.



The head of the Royal College of Nursing has stepped down from her post to seek a nomination to run for the party on July 4. Michelle Gildernew retained the seat for Sinn Féin in the constituency in 2019, however she is standing for the party in the European elections in the Republic in the Midlands-North-West constituency.



Fermanagh-South Tyrone is the most marginal seat in the North, with Michelle Gildernew coming home with just 57 votes to spare over the UUP’s Tom Elliott five years ago.



Ms Cullen, from County Tyrone, will now seek a nomination to stand for Sinn Féin, but that is seen as a formality.



Ms Cullen was the public face of striking nurses in the UK last year as they campaigned for better pay and safe staffing.



She said: “It has been the honour of my life to have served in the RCN and to provide leadership every day to hundreds of thousands of hardworking nurses and healthcare staff who always prioritise the delivery of high-quality care to patients.



“After much consideration, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step forward in to the political arena to champion the issues and opportunities for the community I love, and that is what I am fully determined to do.

"This election is an opportunity to vote for a new and better future."



She added: “It is also an opportunity to support better funding for our public services and to reject years of cruel Tory cuts which have targeted frontline services, particularly health.

"By voting for Sinn Féin, people can endorse strong leadership, positive change and a commitment to work for all."



In 2023 Pat Cullen was criticised by unionists after she was reported as saying during a Féile an Phobail debate, that the only hope for the NHS is Irish reunification.



In 2020 she received the Person of the Year Award at the Aisling Awards for her “fearless leadership of the frontline health heroes” during Covid.