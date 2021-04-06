O'Donovan Rossa GAC to host careers night for local teens this Thursday

Careers advisor Collie Murphy will be available to answer questions on the night

Event open to members and non-members aged 15 and over

O'DONOVAN Rossa GAC will host its first-ever careers webinar for members and non-members aged 15 and over this Thursday night from 7pm on Zoom.

Organised by the club's Health and Wellbeing Committee, there will be a range of speakers who will be live on the night to answer questions on their respective career and give an insight into what it takes to succeed in their respective field.

Meath Harvey is chair of the Rossa Health and Wellbeing Committee and will talk on her 14 years in beauty therapy that includes teaching in the subject

This first of its kind event will see a business owner, firefighter, teacher, doctor, beauty therapist, mechanic and sports development officer all on hand to inform local teenagers about how they ended up in their chosen professional.

"We are here to look after the young people in every way, so the Health and Wellbeing committee wanted to put something onto help our young members with their career choices," said Meabh Harvey, Rossa Health and Wellbeing chair.

"It's open to Rossa members but also if there are kids in the wider community looking for help, they are welcome to come. Parents can also join in too as they will have the opportunity to hear from people and talk to them about certain careers.

"Collie Murphy is a careers advisor so he will have a lot of general information.

"This is just the first of it as we are planning to open this up into a big programme a couple of times per year with employability and interview skills, so this is just the start."

Today we launch Rossa Careers Week 👨‍🎓👩‍🎓



Our new programme will give our members and wider community the opportunity to hear the lived experiences & career paths of our members



Live webinar on Thursday at 7pm



Click link below to our site:https://t.co/O6fMnZfZN5 pic.twitter.com/WseUC62ma5 — O'Donovan Rossa GAC (@RossaGACBelfast) April 5, 2021

The event is not just for Rossa members, but open to all who wish to get involved to receive a realistic insight into the above jobs.

Careers advisor Collie Murphy will be on hand to answer any questions that can be put forward in advance or asked on the night.

This will be a hugely informative evening and one that will help clarify that direction needed to travel by local teens in order to secure that dream job in the future.

"It's great that Meabh and everyone in the Health and Wellbeing Committee put this together," said Murphy.

"I'm just playing a part so hopefully it is a big success. They put this all together so I'll just be there to offer general advice and take questions that anyone will have.

"A lot of effort has gone into this so credit to Meabh and her team, and hopefully it proves a worthwhile exercise for all involved."

Click link to register for the zoom code. Use the link to ask questions for panel members in advance that will be answered live

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx...