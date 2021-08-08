'Obnoxious' anti-NHS graffiti appears on Antrim Road

A LOCAL councillor has hit out at anti-NHS graffiti after it was daubed on a wall on the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

The graffiti, which stated 'NHS Genocide is a crime' was accompanied by a Swastika logo.

Oldpark DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said: "This is appalling anti-NHS graffiti on the Antrim Road.

"It is impossible to comprehend how anyone could compare a health service saving thousands of lives to the genocide committed by the Nazi regime. It is a sickening and disgusting comparison.

"I have asked Council to remove this obnoxious graffiti as soon as possible."