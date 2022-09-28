Councillor welcomes new alley gates for the Oldpark

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed news that a number of alley gates will be installed across the Oldpark area of North Belfast.

Alley gates help to reduce anti-social behaviour, burglaries and fear of crime in areas of where they have been installed.

The latest roll-out by Belfast City Council will include new alley gates in the following areas:

Allworthy Avenue and Hillman Street

Oldpark Avenue, Avoca Street, Summer Street, Roseleigh Street, Oldpark Square, Foyle Court and Rosepenna Street

Deacon Street, Seaview Street, Parkmount Street, Northwood Parade, Northwood Drive and Northwood Crescent

Atlantic Avenue and Glandore Avenue

Cliftonville Parade, Cliftonville Street and Cliftonville Drive.

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy welcomed the latest alley gate scheme for North Belfast.

“I very much welcome this latest raft of alley gates for the Oldpark area which will help to address some particularly problematic hotspots and improve the quality of life for residents," he said.

“The alley-gating scheme is hugely popular with local people and the resources dedicated by Belfast City Council to the project is always oversubscribed as demand continues to grow.

“Some of the areas that will be receiving the gates include, the streets beside the Solitude, Rosapenna area, the Bone and Ballybone and the New Lodge.

“Alley gates have proven to be really effective in reducing anti-community activity and nuisance which can have a considerable impact upon residents.

“People have demonstrated a real willingness to turn the secured spaces into clean, safe and peaceful areas.

“We have been working with residents across North Belfast to identify key locations for the scheme and well done to those residents that have been successful this time.

“Unfortunately much remains to be done and resources are stretched, however we will continue to campaign for this scheme and the peace and security it brings to local people.”