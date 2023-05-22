OLDPARK DEA: Sinn Féin secure historic four seats as PBP lose out

CLEAN SWEEP: Sinn Féin's Ryan Murphy, JJ Magee, Nichola Bradley and Tomás Ó Néill were all elected in Oldpark DEA

SINN Féin secured four councillors in the Oldpark DEA of North Belfast for the first time ever in Belfast City Council.

Nichola Bradley topped the poll with 1,870 votes and was elected alongside incumbents JJ Magee and Ryan Murphy. Independent candidate Paul McCusker, who left the SDLP earlier this year was also comfortably elected with 1,747 first preference votes.

In 2019, he topped the poll for the SDLP with a huge 2,856 votes. This time around, SDLP candidate Charlotte Carson polled only 245 votes

DUP councillor Jordan Doran held on to the only Unionist seat in the area. Second DUP candidate Gillian Simpson was almost 400 votes behind the fourth Sinn Féin candidate Tomás Ó Néill. Both Jordan and Tomás were elected despite not reaching the quota.

It was disappointment for People Before Profit's Fiona Ferguson, who lost her Council seat, despite polling an increase of first preference votes. Unlike in 2019, transfers did not come.

Poll-topper Nichola Bradley said: "I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came out and gave us your vote on Thursday.

"We are so grateful to everyone that helped and worked so hard on this campaign.

"It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to continue to work for our communities and that’s exactly what we will do.

"Shout out to every other candidate who put themselves forward for election!"

Paul McCusker said he was "delighted to have been voted back onto Belfast City Council for another four years as an Independent" and "overwhelmed by the support he received.

JUBILANT: Independent councillor Paul McCusker

"I owe it to every single person who voted for me, the hard work will continue. Thank you for all your support," he added.

DUP's Jordan Doran said the election was won by and for young people.

"I would make a plea to my other Oldpark councillors, whether you are Unionist, Nationalists or other, let’s work together to make Oldpark a better, safer and influential place for our young people.

DUP councillor Jordan Doran

"Thank you for electing a new voice, from a new generation."

Outgoing People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said she will continue to support ordinary people.

People Before Profit's Fiona Ferguson

"We're incredibly proud that we increased our first preference vote. We put up an amazing fight during an extremely polarised election," she said.

"The last four years it's been a privilege to stand with workers and elevate community struggles with my platform.

"I just want to thank our North Belfast team. What a team, what an effort. People Before Profit aren't about single individuals – we are about building grassroots movements of ordinary people and I'm proud to have some of the finest and most selfless of activists in our North Belfast branch.

"I am looking forward to fighting with them on pickets, protests and in communities very soon."