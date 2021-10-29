Oldpark kids keeping the community clean in time for Halloween

KIDS from the Lower Oldpark have been playing their part in making sure the local area is tidy in time for Halloween.

The children were supporting a community clean-up initiative organised by Radius Housing and the Lower Oldpark Community Association, and as a reward for their efforts they were presented with pumpkins and a carving kit.

Throughout October, Radius Housing have been encouraging their tenants and community partners to get involved cleaning up their communities through their ‘Be a Good Neighbour – Don’t Litter’ initiative.

Speaking at the community clean-up, Fiona McAuley, Radius Housing Community Empowerment Co-Ordinator said: “How your local area looks is important, and taking a little time to make sure it is clean and welcoming is a positive step for people to take to build a strong community.

“This community clean-up will play an important role in improving the area and the quality of lives of residents living there. We are delighted to be working alongside Lower Oldpark Community Association to engage with our tenants as they make positive changes towards creating a sustainable future.

“It is fantastic to see locals, particularly young people, taking pride in their area and working together on a united goal to make Lower Oldpark a clean and welcoming environment. The relationships developed during the activity will help create a stronger cohesive community and the skills learnt will encourage residents to become leaders driving sustainability which will help Lower Oldpark to thrive.”

Janice Beggs, Manager of Lower Oldpark Community Association added: “It has been amazing to see so many residents taking part in the community clean-up initiative during the Halloween term.

"It has created a positive environmental impact and contributed to our local residents' health and wellbeing. And the young people also had time to enjoy the pumpkins and carving kits presented by Radius Housing."