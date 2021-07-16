Oldpark singer Gary set to conquer Empire

FIRST GIG: Gary Duffy will perform at the Empire Music Hall in September Stephen Edgar

AN up-and-coming singer from North Belfast is set for his first live gig at the iconic Empire Music Hall in Belafst.

Gary Duffy (29) from the Oldpark has enjoyed a successful last year and a half after following his dream of becoming a solo singer, having released three singles and a number of remixes.

Gary, who was previously best known as drag queen ‘Sasha Fierce’ is now looking ahead to his first live gig on Friday, September 24.

The gig at the Empire comes as huge relief to Gary after a previously-arranged first gig at Crumlin Road Gaol in June was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gary says performing at the Empire will be a "dream come true" for him.

"It is an iconic music venue," he said. "I have it organised for September which is a massive month for me and my family. It is my 30th birthday at the start of the month and my sister’s 21st as well in September. It means everything to me to perform in the venue in front of my friends and family and everyone else who loves my music.

"Everyone is buzzing. It proves if you want something bad enough then you can achieve it. I am really proud of myself."

Gary says he hoping for an audience of 300-400.

Gary is also looking forward to a busy few months, with a fourth single on the cards and a new weekly slot in a popular bar also underway.

"I am still working away on my music. My fourth single will be out in August after I go back into the studio in two weeks time to finish it off.

"I have also started my own night in the Maverick Bar which will be every Tuesday, called ‘Sing it Back’. It is really exciting to get back performing in a bar after so long not able to do so."

Tickets for Gary Duffy in the Empire are on sale from 10am on Friday from here.