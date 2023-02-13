Sean-Nós festival to be celebrated in North Belfast

AN Irish language organisation based in North Belfast are set to celebrate one of Ireland’s oldest traditions this month with a special festival.

Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain, together with the Oireachtas na Gaeilge, will be hosting the festival ‘Sean-Nós na Fearsaide’ at the end of February.

Oireachtas na Gaeilge organise a range of events throughout the year, with Sean-Nós na Fearsaide taking place from 24-27 February at Áras Mhic Reachtain on the Antrim Road.

The main aim of Sean-Nós na Fearsaide is to give people the opportunity to celebrate Ireland’s rich language, culture and traditional arts. The weekend will deliver a taste and insight into the native traditions of the country, between singing, dancing, Lúibíní, two-person interviews and storytelling.

Many renowned performers will be participating in the festival including, Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, Doimnic Mac Giolla Bhríde, Sláine Ní Chathalláin, Ray Mac Mánais, Jóe Ó Dónaill, Caoimhe Ní Chathail, Gráinne Holland, Aodán Ó Ceallaigh, Meadhbh Nic Aindreasa, Róise Nic Corraidh, Clann Mhic Corraidh & Tuán Ó Ruanaidh among many others. Many of the artists will participate by giving workshops and performances during the festival.

The Sean-Nós singing competitions are at the heart of the festival and more information and entry forms for the competitions, Corn Cuimhneacháin Sheáin Mhic Aindreasa & Corn Cuimhneacháin Uí Chriagáin are available here. Entry deadline is the 20 February 2023.

For more information about the festival, go to the Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain's website here.