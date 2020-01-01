Colin Millar

The past seven days have been somewhat of a rollercoaster for Linfield. Their Setanta Cup campaign came to a painful end, their Irish Cup semi-final tie has been thrown into further doubt, while they also took another massive step closer to regaining their Irish League title.
This time a year ago Linfield were level with Crusaders, albeit with a game in hand, and faced a difficult run in where they had to play every team in the top half at least once, with a potentially league-deciding match at Seaview.
Linfield spoiled Glenn Ferguson’s first match in charge of Ballymena United by beating the Sky Blues 2-1 at the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Peter Thompson continued his goal scoring spree by netting both of the away side’s goals either side of Allan Jenkins’ long-range strike for Ballymena.