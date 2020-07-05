 

Elly Odhiambo

ELLY ODHIAMBO: Lorry driver John provides a different view of the migrant crisis

ELLY ODHIAMBO: Belfast rediscovered as a top filming destination

ELLY ODHIAMBO: More blacks appear in the media, but will it last?

OPINION - Elly Odhiambo: Incomplete Census figures fail African community

OPINION - ELLY ODHIAMBO: Black musicians have been performing in Ireland since 1772

OPINION - Elly Odhiambo: Black Belfast right to be concerned over Noah's death

OPINION - ELLY ODHIAMBO: Annie shone light on black children of Ulster

OPINION - ELLY ODHIAMBO: They’re killing George Floyd all over again

OPINION - ELLY ODHIAMBO: Why Arlene needs to see the value of language

OPINION: An unexpected delight - Belfast weather which reminds me of East Africa’s Magadi

