Armed robberies at Ormeau Centra, Café Nero spark policing appeal

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has condemned a recent surge of criminal incidents on the Ormeau Road.



Her comments come after armed robberies took place at the local Centra and Café Nero.



The incident at Centra occurred on Wednesday, January 6 at 8am with cash stolen at knifepoint.



A male threatened a member of staff and then made off with a sum of money and quantity of tobacco in the direction of Deramore Avenue.



The man is described as wearing a dark hooded coat, a blue mask and a woolly hat, dark tracksuit bottoms and grey and white trainers.



Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 252 of 06/01/21.



On Saturday morning (January 9), an armed robbery took place at Caffe Nero and money was also stolen.



It was reported that a man armed with a hammer entered the shop at around 7.50am and threatened a female staff member.



A sum of money was handed over and the man then made off from the scene on foot.

He was described as being aged in his 20s, clean-shaven and was wearing a dark cap, grey tracksuit bottoms, a navy sweatshirt, white Nike AirMax trainers and black gloves.

Whilst the staff member was not injured as a result of the incident, she was left badly shaken.



Enquiries are currently ongoing and detectives would ask anyone who noticed a man matching this description in the Ormeau Road area this morning or anyone with dashcam footage, recorded near the Haypark Avenue junction at the time of the robbery, to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 349 09/01/21.



In a further incident, a suspect was arrested after an attempted hijacking.



Ms Bradhsaw said: “The violence and intimidation involved in these robberies are deeply worrying, and I have raised my concerns with the PSNI. Businesses in the area have also reported a number of other incidents of a criminal or an anti-social nature that occurred before the New Year.



“I urge the police to take action so that Ormeau Road remains a vibrant place to eat and shop.



“My sympathies are with staff, and the other victims of these traumatic attacks. More needs to be done to ensure the safety of my constituents, and I hope to see an increased police presence in the area.



“These are desperate times, but there is no excuse for this kind of criminal activity,” she added.