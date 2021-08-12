Ormeau Road crowned High Street of the Year

AWARD: Representatives from Ormeau Road Business Association with Glyn Roberts (Retail NI CEO) Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey MLA, Gary McDonald (Irish News Business Editor) and Aisling Press (Managing Director of Personal Banking at Danske Bank)

THE Ormeau Road has scooped the prestigious High Street of the Year award, beating off stiff competition from shopping hubs across the North for the coveted prize.

Thousands of votes were cast for Retail NI’s High Street Heroes campaign, with old favourites and new faces picking up gold, silver, and bronze.

The initiative shone a light on our independent retailers, with the public choosing their favourite retailers.

Belfast had huge success in the campaign, picking up eight awards this year, including Off-Licence of the Year and two awards for Deli of the Year.

The awards come as retailers are preparing for the roll-out of the High Street Voucher Scheme.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey MLA said: “I am thrilled to see so many great retailers acknowledged in the High Street Heroes campaign. The support for independent retailers proves how important they are to their local communities.

“Retailers have shown a huge amount of determination over the past year and should be immensely proud of their work. It is great to see Ormeau Road pick up the High Street of the Year, which is a testament to all the fantastic independent retailers in our towns and cities.”

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts, said: “The High Street Heroes campaign has been a wonderful celebration of Northern Ireland’s independent retailers. The winners are based across Northern Ireland, showing a brilliant regional response to the campaign and emphasising the community support for the retailers.

“It has been a very difficult year for independent retailers, but this campaign has shone a light on how valued they are in their community. I hope the roll-out of the High Street Voucher Scheme will continue to boost support for our independent retailers.”