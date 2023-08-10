Ormeau Road drugs seizure follows theft arrest

SEIZURE: The pills found by police after a man was arrested

POLICE have seized a large quality of pills – suspected to be illegal drugs – after a search in South Belfast.

Police were alerted to a theft that had occurred at a premises on the Ormeau Road on Monday (August 7).

Officers were able to confirm the identity of the suspect and a swift arrest was made.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a quantity of pills, suspected to be illegal drugs.

Follow-up searches recovered a large quantity of similar pills, which have since been submitted for forensic examination.

A 34-year-old male has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.