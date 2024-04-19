Ormeau residents mark the anniversaries of Peggy Whyte and Theresa Clinton

THE people of the Ormeau Road have come together to mark the anniversaries of two women murdered during the conflict.

On Friday evening, a new memorial stone was unveiled to mark the 40th anniversary of the murder of Peggy Whyte.

The 52-year-old mother-of-ten died when a UVF bomb exploded outside her University Street home on April 12, 1984.

The stone, which also carries the name of her late husband Isadore ‘Doey’ Whyte, is located in a new community garden on the River Lagan beside Shaftesbury Leisure Centre. Around 350 people gathered for the event, including relatives of those killed in the May 1974 UVF bomb attack on the nearby Rose and Crown bar, which claimed the lives of six people.

Speaking at the commemoration, Peggy's son, Jude, commended the people of the Ormeau Road for the turnout.

“It was just typical of the Lower Ormeau Road, a community that was abused and degraded and humiliated, and they’re still as stoic and as proud as they ever were,” he said. “It’s appalling that 59 Catholic civilians were murdered in a community of 2,400 people. It’s unbelievable.

“Per thousand people, it easily has the highest death rate of anywhere during the Troubles.”

On Sunday, a commemoration was held to mark the 30th anniversary of Theresa Clinton’s murder.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two was shot dead by the UDA while watching TV in the living room of her Balfour Avenue home on April 14, 1994.

A crowd gathered at the corner of the Ormeau Road and Balfour Avenue for the solemn event.

Both events were supported by local community group LORAG and Relatives For Justice.