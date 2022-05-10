£1,7000 raised for Oscar Knox Foundation during marathon

OVER £1,700 has been raised this week in memory of a North Belfast boy ahead of the eighth anniversary of his death.

Oscar Knox (5), whose long battle against an aggressive form of cancer captured the hearts of many people died in May 2014 after a two-and-a-half year battle with neuroblastoma.

Following his death, Oscar's family set up the Oscar Knox Foundation to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma.

Last Sunday, Oscar's dad, Stephen was joined by boxer Paddy Barnes, Chris Suitor from Suitor Bros Tailoring and Nico van der Horst, founder of Pride and Pinion watch boutique to complete the Belfast Marathon Relay challenge.

"Neuroblastoma is the childhood cancer which took my little boy Oscar's life back in 2014 when he was only five-years-old," said Stephen.

Brilliant day out at the #BelfastCityMarathon thanks so much to the guys who gave up their time to support us 😊 #TeamOscar 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/aGttjPRqVI — Oscar Knox Fund (@Wee_Oscar) May 1, 2022

"Neuroblastoma is particularly difficult to treat with few effective drugs and treatment options.

"The Oscar Knox Fund raises money to help fund promising new therapies for this devastating childhood cancer so that more children can survive the disease.

"All donations are very gratefully received!"

You can donate to the fundraising appeal here.