Our Lady Queen of Peace pupils roll out the red carpet

VISIT: Pupils from Our Lady Queen of Peace PS with Children’s Commissioner Chris Quinn, Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Danny Baker MLA

STAFF and pupils at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School enjoyed a visit from the North's Children's Commissioner, along with Belfast's Lord Mayor and some local politicians.

The delegation were welcomed by school principal Nicola Dougan and the school string and woodwind orchestra who performed a selection of tunes for the esteemed guests.

Children’s Commissioner Chris Quinn and Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy were then subjected to an intense grilling by representatives of the school council regarding their roles and how they could help young people.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker and Councillor Cliodhna NicBhranair were also in attendance.

School principal, Nicola Dougan, thanked the guests for their time and effort in visiting the school and explaining their roles to the pupils.

“We always welcome visitors to the school because it provides us with an opportunity to showcase the many valuable and wonderful things that our school and pupils are involved in.

"I feel that the Commissioner, Lord Mayor, and Mr Baker who has assisted us on securing a school crossing, will have been suitably impressed by the warmth of the reception that they received today.

"As always, our pupils excelled themselves in representing our school."