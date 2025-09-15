Teamsters leader pledges increased collaboration with Irish unions

The head of one of America’s most powerful unions has urged workers to “stick together” in the face of corporate greed, recalling the sacrifices made during the Covid pandemic and pledging a fresh commitment to transatlantic co-operation with Ireland.

Speaking at the 15th annual Irish Echo Labour Awards, Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien invoked the memory of essential workers who kept the economy moving during lockdowns. “Back in Covid, they were calling all of our members heroes for going out there, providing goods and services,” he said. “All the record profits of these corporations were made on behalf of our members who risked their lives; some lost their lives.”

Blasting "greedy employers" he told the gathering in New York's Edison Hotel that workers must not allow themselves to be reduced to “the bottom line of a balance sheet”. Employers, he said, “need to be reminded every single day how valuable labour is”.

He urged unions to "be bigger, faster and stronger".

“I have a lot of pride in the labour movement,” he said. “I have a lot of pride when we win and the only way we’re gonna win is if we stick together, because your fight today may be my fight tomorrow.”

The “common enemies” of all union workers, he stressed, were "the employers we have to fight with every single day, and the politicians who don’t want to do the work on behalf of our members”.

Striking an optimistic note among representatives of the trade union movement from across the nation, the fourth-generation Teamster said he was "excited about the future of working men and women in this country".

General Pres. of International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O'Brien addressed 15th annual Irish Echo Labor Awards in NYC on Frid, pledging to win more battles for labor & step up links with Irish trade unions. See further details online and in paper.@Teamsters @TeamsterSOB 👋💪 pic.twitter.com/YI7R2U0r82 — Irish Echo Newspaper (@IrishEcho) September 15, 2025

O'Brien described himself as a proud Teamster but "an even prouder Irishman" and he pledged to build on U.S.-Ireland links following his March 2025 visit to Belfast and Donegal — where, for the first time, he visited the Co. Donegal homeplace of his great-grandmother Margaret McGrory.

“We truly are going to support Ireland,” he said, echoing the comments earlier of New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. “We’re going to support industries. We have the ability, like the Comptroller said, to utilise our resources, our pension funds, to make investments in a great country, to help bring prosperity, to help bring industry, but more importantly build a middle class in a nation (where) I'm proud to have heritage."

Also addressing the event, via video message from Ireland, was former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams (see video above).

11 awards were presented at the Irish Echo awards including to David O'Brien Suetholz of Kentucky, General Counsel to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Mary Jane Bertram of the Hudson Valley Workforce Development Institute and Patrick Kelleher of Plumbers Local #24. You can see a full list of honorees on our Irish Labour event page.