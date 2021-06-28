Turf Lodge woman Rachael (22) gives the gift of life to others

A YOUNG Turf Lodge woman has given the gift of life to three other people after her sudden death earlier this year.

Rachael Molloy (22) from Turf Lodge died after suffering a blood clot and a bleed on the brain in March.

In her memory her family are determined to raise awareness of organ donation after Rachael herself signed up to be an organ donor at just 16 years of age with her organs donated at her request following her passing.

At the time of writing, £12,696 has been raised by her family and friends for the Royal Victoria Hospital Intensive Care Unit, who treated Rachael during her illness.

Family and friends also took part in a walk up Black Mountain last Sunday to help with their fundraising efforts.

Rachael’s cousin, Niamh Matthews explained: “Rachael was an aspiring teacher who attended Fortwilliam Dominican College where she developed her love for learning and teaching.

“She studied English and Liberal Arts at St Mary’s College and went on to the University of Cumbria, Carlisle last September to complete her teaching training.

“Rachael was a member and leader of Holy Trinity Guide Unit, she volunteered to do shopping for the People’s Kitchen and Food Bank and loved volunteering every summer with Sólás which provides support programmes for children and young people with autism and additional needs."

Niamh said Rachael had returned home and was looking forward to finishing her teacher training in her old primary school Holy Trinity.

“Rachael loved life, she had dreams and was planning for the future. She told us that she was interested in travelling, experiencing different ways of life and culture and was applying for teaching posts in Dubai.

“Rachael’s dreams for the future came to an end when she suddenly took ill.

“She was admitted to hospital after severe vomiting where she took a seizure. After tests came back, we got the devastating news that Rachael had a blood clot at the start of her brain, right to the very back.

"They operated and the operation went as successful as it could but when they came out of the operation, they sort of didn't know how much damage there would be or anything like that.

"Unfortunately it hadn't gone the way we had wanted. They just know it was a blood clot and a brain bleed at this point.

“She passed away in the ICU of the Royal Victoria Hospital on March 27.”

Niamh said the family wanted to do something to keep her name and legacy alive and turned to organ donation, with Rachael a donor herself now. She said as a family they cannot imagine life without her "but Rachael’s story does not end".

“At the age of 16, Rachael signed up as an organ donor. On her passing we fulfilled her wishes and her organs have been donated, as requested, to a number of people.

“Rachael’s love for life, her kindness and her generosity is giving life, a better quality of life and hope to others, allowing them to live and fulfil their dreams.

“We have discovered that life can change in the blink of an eye. For us as a family there is great sadness, emptiness and loss. For others Rachael has given hope, happiness and life.

“We are asking Rachael’s friends and relatives to please think about organ donations and sign up.

Family and friends of Rachael Molloy took part in the memory walk at Black Mountain on Sunday

“Rachael we love you and are so proud of you.

“As a family we can't begin to thank each and everyone of you enough for the love and support you have shown over the past two months.

“We would be grateful if you could support us once again and make a small donation that will help make a difference to the lives of many others just like Rachael did throughout her entire life, particularly on her passing when she saved the lives of three individuals by donating her organs.

“If you have a spare five minutes of your day, please help keep her memory live on forever.”

You can donate to the fundraiser for the RVH ICU and help raise awareness of organ donation by clicking here.