Over £1,750 to support Community Rescue Service volunteers mountain challenge in Morocco

FUNDRAISER: Darren Harper and Paul Stitt with family and friends at the coffee morning fundraiser at the Wolfhill Centre in Ligoniel

OVER £1,750 has been raised to support the vital work of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) thanks to the generosity of the people of Ligoniel.

Paul Stitt and Darren Harper both volunteer with the CRS, a charitable search and rescue organisation operated by volunteers from communities across the North.

Starting on January 25, they will trek to the summit of Mount Toubkal (13,671 feet) and Ouanoukrim (13,420 feet), the highest peaks in the Atlas mountain range in Morocco. All funds raised will be donated to Community Rescue Service.

As part of the fundraising effort, a coffee morning was held in the Wolfhill Centre in Ligoniel, organised by Paul's sister Sharon. To date, the total raised from an online fundraising page and the coffee morning stood at £1,750.

"The Community Rescue Service provides essential support during emergencies, helping to keep our communities safe," explained Darren. "The volunteers like ourselves give their time and skills to rescue those in peril, often in challenging conditions. We want to raise awareness and funds to support their life-saving work.

"Trekking to the summit of the Atlas Twin Peaks in winter presents unique challenges: harsh weather, steep ascents, snow covered mountains and the need for teamwork and resilience. We are training hard to prepare ourselves for this adventure, but we can’t do it alone.

"This trip is entirely self-funded and your donations will directly contribute to the Community Rescue Service, helping them purchase essential equipment, training, and resources to continue their invaluable work.

"Together, we can help ensure that the Community Rescue Service has the resources they need to keep our communities safe.

"Please consider donating, sharing our campaign, or simply cheering us on as we take on this challenge. Every penny helps!

"Thank you for your support and belief in our mission. Let’s make a difference together."

You can donate to the Darren and Paul's Go Fund Me page here.