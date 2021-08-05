Over £4,300 raised so far for funeral of baby Liam

SUPPORT: Eamonn Magee with baby Liam's father, Liam O'Keefe Sr at a vigil last Thursday in Ardoyne

OVER £4,300 has been raised to date to support the costs of the funeral of tragic seven-week-old Liam O'Keefe.

The baby was pronounced dead at a house in Brompton Park in Ardoyne last Tuesday night. His sister, Kayla remains in hospital with her injuries.

Liam's funeral service took place yesterday (Wednesday).

A GoFundMe page was set up by former boxer Eamonn Magee to raise money for the funeral which will take place later this week.

It reads: “The community in Ardoyne wants to unite to support the family of baby Liam O'Keefe who lost his life this week in a tragedy.

“We appreciate any support. RIP Baby Liam.”

The GoFundMe page aims to raise £5,000 for baby Liam’s family. Nearly £4,400 has been donated so far.

On Friday baby Liam's mother, Raluca Tagani (29) was charged with her child’s murder and the attempted murder of another child.

Speaking at a vigil held in Ardoyne last Thursday evening, father, Liam O'Keefe Sr thanked the local community for their support.

“To all the neighbours and the full community for all their help and support, I really appreciate it all,” he said.



“Holding this vigil means the world to me. I am truly heartbroken but it gives me the strength to know you are all giving so much love and support.



“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



A decade of the rosary was said and balloons were released by those gathered.

You can still donate to the GoFundMe page here.