Over £8k is raised to purchase special wheelchair for marvellous Megan (11)

OVER £8000 has been raised for a North Belfast girl, to buy her a special wheelchair to help improve her quality of life.

Megan Mahaffy (11) from White City was born in July 2009 with a severe case of congenital hydrocephalus (a buildup of excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain at birth) and a cardiac condition called Tetralogy of Fallots, otherwise known as a hole in the heart.

Megan is non-verbal and feeds through a peg directly into her stomach. She is also registered blind and hearing impaired.

Due to her illness, Megan is confined to a wheelchair but her family have recently discovered a special type, bespoke all-terrain wheelchair which would improve her quality of life and allow her to visit more places.

An online fundraiser has so far raised over £8000 in order to help purchase the specialist wheelchair, valued at around £9,269.

Mum, Anna explained: “The severity of the hydrocephalus had impacted her brain development during the pregnancy and was born with 10% of her brain tissue.

“Megan was given little or zero chance of survival by the medical professionals who classified her as life-limited and any future care should be palliative.

“Megan then underwent corrective surgery to address the hydrocephalus and spent six weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital before she was allowed home.

“Since then, she has undergone surgery on her brain, heart, eyes, ears and had all her teeth removed.

“Throughout all her time spent in hospital, the number of surgeries undergone and the time spent feeling sick or poorly, Megan never fails to smile and bring a sense of joy or happiness to anyone who is around her.

“She loves the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants and giggles the whole way through watching it on her iPad.

“She has an infectious laugh that can only bring a smile to anyone’s face. When she laughs, the whole room notices.”

Detailing what benefits that the special wheelchair could bring for Megan, she added: “Megan’s day-to-day wheelchair is one which is restrictive. It is not built for going to places you and I take for granted such as the park, beach, Cave Hill and numerous beauty spots.

A KISS ON THE CHEEK: Megan with her mum Anna who is determined to get her a new wheelchair

“There is a special bespoke all-terrain wheelchair which would allow us to take Megan places she has never been before and allow us a family to have the basic happy memories of doing trips together.”

The family’s fundraising campaign is being supported by local councillors, Conor Maskey (Sinn Féin) and Fred Cobain and Dean McCullough, both DUP.

Last Friday, Lord Mayor Alderman Frank McCoubrey hosted Megan at Belfast City Hall to raise awareness of the campaign.

“Megan Mahaffy is a wonderfully brave little girl having been born with hydrocephalus and cardiac complications. She lit up the Parlour when she came to see me at City Hall recently,” he said.

“I was delighted to join Councillors Dean McCullough and Conor Maskey and Megan’s mum Anna, to highlight the campaign to raise money for a new wheelchair for Megan.”

Councillor Conor Maskey said: “Meeting Megan and her mother Anna, and hearing her story, was an extremely humbling experience.

“Like all 11 year-olds, she brings joy and love to all who are around her.

“I want to do everything I can to make her life more manageable and I appeal to people that hear Megan’s story to do the same.”

Councillor Dean McCullough added: “To meet Megan and her mother Anna, hearing her story, was deeply moving.

“Her smile lighting up our City Hall, seeing the love she brings to those around her.

“I would appeal to you to hear Megan’s Story, and together, we can help her write the next chapter of her incredible journey!”

Any donations to Megan’s appeal can be made through PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Meganmahaffy260

You can also follow Megan’s journey on her Facebook page at ‘Magic for Megan’.