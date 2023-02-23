Family remember Paddy on what would have been his 100th birthday

PADDY Flynn, or ‘Big Paddy’ as he was known to many, would have hit the centenary milestone today – February 23rd.

As his family mark what would have been his one hundredth birthday this week, they look back on a man who gave so much to the Ballymurphy community

Paddy married Jean Macklin and had three daughters – Mary (RIP), Margaret and Jeannie, and two sons Pat and Gerry (RIP).

He was a much-loved figure throughout his community. From organising civil rights marches to crafting easels and blackboards at Christmas time for local children; he was a man who committed himself to the people of Ballymurphy.

Paddy was a man who worked tirelessly for decades to bring about positive change for Catholic families in the area. He stood up for the rights of all people – regardless of race, religion or gender – he was a firm believer in solidarity to overcome the challenges that came his way throughout the 20th century in Belfast.

Paddy Flynn and his wife Jean back in 1970s

His son Paddy spoke about his father on what would have been his one hundredth birthday.

"He started a Friday fish and chips scheme to help families in Ballymurphy, he was helped by his good neighbour Kathleen Murray as the popularity grew with queues stretching the entirety of Ballymurphy Drive on some Fridays.

"Bingo nights were another massive incorporation from Paddy to the Ballymurphy community during the harder times. Rose McGrath and Martha O’Halloran helped Paddy as they ran nightly bingo games, which for many was the only bright spark in a dim period of our history," he continued.

When Christmas approached Paddy made sure that everyone was taken care of. He made blackboards and easels to make sure Santa visited all children in the area. Paddy repaired everything from clocks to watches and Christmas was always a special time when he was around.

He was often the voice of reason for many and would often lend his ear. The kettle was always boiled, and the door was always open.

"My father was instrumental in rehousing Catholic families after they were burnt out of their homes after the incident of St Bernadette’s school. He was a shining example of what it means to be a good neighbour," added Paddy.

Paddy's granddaughter Michelle O'Hare spoke of her grandfather's loving and kind nature.

"He was more than just a granda, he was a confidante, a friend and a role model. He was always there to lend his ear and never failed to make us grandchildren feel loved and cherished".

On March 26 2006, Paddy sadly passed away at the age of 83. His family will be celebrating his centenary year this week.