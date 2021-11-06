Paddy McIlvenny fundraisers will raise awareness of Alzheimer's

FRIENDS and family of GAA stalwart Paddy McIlvenny, who died from Covid-19 last year, are to hold two fundraisers in his memory.

The 62-year-old Andersonstown man, known locally as 'Paddy Mac', was a former GAA player and administrator. He was also a former bar manager of Casement Social Club.

Paddy began his GAA life with St Teresa's where he picked up an Antrim SFC medal in 1979 before switching to St Agnes' in the 1980s, helping the club's footballers reach Division One.

Following his playing career, he went onto serve on various committees where he undertook many roles including South Antrim secretary and assistant secretary with the Antrim County Board.

Before his passing, he was the primary carer for his wife, Christine, who suffers from Alzheimer's.

On 14 November, his friends and family will trek the Divis Mountain to raise money for Alzheimer's Society. The following Friday (19 November) a night in memory of Paddy Mac will be held at the Andersonstown Social Club, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Speaking ahead of the memorial events, Paddy son, Martin McIlvenny, said: "With the whole Covid thing we didn't have a chance to have a funeral or anything. But now with things opening up we decided to have a night in remembrance, but because my mum suffers from Alzheimer's we're going to give that a bit of a focus on the charity.

"It's a charity that's very close to our heart because my dad was my mum's main care giver. When he passed away she ended up going to a home because all of us have young families of our own, so Alzheimer's is very, very close to us and we'd like people to get involved if they can.

"Everybody is more than welcome to come to the walk if they can, even if it's just for fun, or if they want to get involved in fundraising.

"For the night of the event we've had people kindly donate gifts for raffle, there will music provided, and there will be buckets there if people want to donate on the night."

He added: "It's going to be a night in memory of him, and we didn't want to set a fundraising target because if anybody wants to come along just to remember him then they're more than welcome, the Alzheimer's is just something that gives it a bit of extra purpose."

The walk for Paddy Mac will assemble at the Divis Mountain car park at 10.30am on Sunday, 14 November.

Given Paddy Mac's standing in the GAA community, entry to the Andersonstown Social Club on November 19 is on a first come first serve basis and attendees are advised to arrive earlier.