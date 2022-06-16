Parades Commission conditions render controversial Springfield parade a 'non-event'

Loyalists coming out of the former Mackie’s site in 2017

A Parades Commission decision to reroute a controversial Orange Order parade on the Springfield Road has rendered it a "non-event", a West Belfast residents' group has said.

The determination prohibits the No 9 District Loyal Orange Lodge parade - due to take place on 25 June - from passing through the peace line on Workman Avenue.

Lodges and bands were first prohibited from parading through the notorious flashpoint in 2016. However, organisers have refused calls to engage with nationalist residents living in the area in a bid to find a solution to their concerns.

Previous years had seen bands carry banners commemorating loyalist killers and wear paramilitary regalia as they passed nationalist homes.

The Springfield Residents’ Action Group (SRAG) vowed to protest this year's parade but have since withdrawn their objection following the Parades Commission determination, which will instead see the parade pass through the former Mackie's site.

The Parades Commission has also imposed conditions including restrictions on flags and banners, a ban on paramilitary regalia, and a ban on objects bearing the names of loyalist murderers.

Supporters of the parade have also been barred from following it onto the Springfield Road.

Speaking following the determination, Seán Murray from SRAG said: "The parade is a non-event now because it doesn't go through the gate.

"There you used to be a massive policing operation and military operation where they would've camped out from the night before and took the area over. They took the whole area over basically.

"The whole area was convulsed over this parade and now it's no-event because we put in our five point plan about 15 years ago that dealt with all the issues."