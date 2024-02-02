Ardoyne pupils intimidated from going to school at North Belfast interface

INTIMIDATING: A teenager at the junction of Ardoyne Road/Alliance Avenue holding a club as Mercy College pupils try to pass

A PARENT of two boys at Mercy College in North Belfast fears a child could be "seriously injured or worse" whilst walking to school through a notorious interface.

The father, whose children attend the Catholic Maintained school, says he has been forced to keep them out of school in recent days, due to intimidation from loyalists.

It comes after a terrifying incident last week when a loyalist teenager was captured clutching what appears to be some sort of club at the junction of Ardoyne Road/Alliance Avenue, in front of Mercy College pupils attempting to walk to school.

Pupils who live in Ardoyne have to walk up Ardoyne Road and on to the predominantly loyalist Ballysillan Road where Mercy College is located.

Twenty years ago, another Ardoyne interface made headlines around the world when loyalist residents of Ardoyne Road prevented parents from walking their children to the Catholic Holy Cross Girls Primary School. The dispute lasted for several months.

Last May, we reported on a meeting between schools in the area and political representatives after three boys were assaulted in separate assaults in the Ardoyne Road and Ballysillan Road areas.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, the father of the two children, who did not wish to be named, said he is fearful for his two sons' safety walking to school in the morning and afternoon.

"We live in Ardoyne," he explained. "This all started when the bus service to Mercy College was cut.

"They walk up Ardoyne Road and out on to the Ballysillan Road. There has been a number of incidents in recent months, including when a pupil was hit with a bottle on the back of his head.

"I kept my boys out of school last week after the incident when a teenager was standing holding what looks like club. All the young ones were egging him on.

Mercy College on the Ballysillan Road

"I don’t think enough is being done about it to ensure kids' safety going to school. The school said they have had meetings and stuff but I am yet to see any action. I am convinced someone is going to be seriously injured or worse.

"I work early in the morning so I can’t bring them to school myself. Part of the reason why we chose Mercy College was how close it is to where we live."

Police said that they will be monitoring the area.

Inspector Noble said: “Police are aware of a number of concerns in this area and enquiries remain ongoing into these reports. Officers will be in the area to continue to monitor the situation. You can contact police on 101 to report any information that could help us with our investigation.”

Councillor Nichola Bradley said: “Sinn Féin are aware of these reported incidents and they have been raised with the PSNI and statutory bodies at the area's multi-agency meeting," she said. “We have engaged with local schools and know teachers are also in contact to address any incidents.

“Children’s safety is paramount and the situation is being kept under review. I’d urge calm and will be continuing to work to ensure every effort is made by all concerned to keep pupils safe travelling to and from school.”

The North Belfast News contacted Mercy College who directed us to the Council For Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) for a comment.