North Belfast schools meet after sectarian attacks on young people

SCHOOLS in North Belfast are working together to prevent further sectarian attacks on young people.

It comes after the PSNI say that they will be increasing their presence at a North Belfast interface after anti-social behaviour and alleged assaults in recent days.

On Monday afternoon, an 18-year-old male was arrested after three boys were assaulted in separate assaults in the Ardoyne Road and Ballysillan Road areas. Injuries sustained included cuts and bruises and police are treating these assaults are as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held regarding the incidents with local reps, PSNI Area Commander Allister Hagan and with the principals of Wheatfield Primary School, Mercy College and the Boys Model School all in attendance.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston called for ongoing communication and co-operation in order to prevent further unwanted incidents.

"The PSNI confirmed that they will be increasing their footprint in the area, in the evenings and at school closing time, to provide reassurance for the local community," he explained.

"Under-reporting of incidents remains a problem. It is important that anti-social behaviour/suspected crime is reported to the PSNI on 101, or 999 in an emergency, to help identify patterns of behaviour and so that resources can be deployed.

"Any sectarian incidents are not wanted by local residents and have a negative impact on the community.

"A great deal of joint-working is going on between the schools, including some joint-classes and most pupils are respectful of the local community.

"When negative incidents do occur, in many cases the young people involved know each other and at other times are socialising with each other."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: "Police have said they will have a continuing presence over the next period to prevent a recurrence."

Regarding the alleged assaults on Monday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101."