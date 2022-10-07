Pat Magee to launch book club at Market Community Centre tonight

AUTHOR Pat Magee will be back in the Market tonight at the launch of a new book club – Pangur Bán.

‘Where Grieving Begins: Building Bridges after the Brighton Bomb’ will launch the event with a conversation with the author.

A Market man himself, Pat Magee’s memoir will take readers on his journey from his childhood spent in the old Market, to emigrating to England and returning to Belfast during the conflict in the early 1970s. The book will follow Magee’s life, his time spent in Long Kesh as an internee, followed by his conviction for several lifetimes due to his role in the IRA’s bombing of the Tory party conference in Brighton in 1984.

In the book Pat writes about completing his PhD in prison and of the friendship he later formed with Jo Berry, the daughter of one of the fatalities of the Brighton Bomb, MP Anthony Berry. His memoir also focuses on his peace and reconciliation work over the past 20 years.

The launch will take place tonight, Friday the 7th of October, at 7pm at the Market Community Centre. Books will be available on the night at £10 per copy.

Looking forward to starting our Market Book Club this Friday 👇



📚 Books available to purchase on the night for £10



❗️Cash only https://t.co/RMjcKa1kw3 — Pangur Bán (@BanPangurb) October 4, 2022

Pangur Bán will launch the book club this Friday and each week will be covering different sections of the book on Tuesday’s at 7pm in the Market Community Centre.

Pangur Bán was established in April 2014 to promote independent learning, communal solidarity and social pride in the Market through book clubs, lectures, debates, concerts and drama.

Week 1 - Thursday 13th October: Chapters 1-5

Week 2 - Tuesday 20th October: Chapters 6-11

Week 3 - Thursday 27th October: Chapters 12 - 18