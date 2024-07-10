Pembroke Lodge celebrates 40th anniversary

RESIDENTS of Pembroke Lodge in West Belfast have been joined by family, friends, and representatives from Choice Housing to mark the fortieth anniversary of the popular sheltered living scheme.

Located on Dunmurry’s Loop Road – and comprising forty-nine, purpose-built apartments that are a blend of one and two-bedroom designs – Pembroke Lodge first opened its doors to tenants back in June 1984.

Speaking about the occasion, Choice Housing’s Area Manager, Stephen Adair, said: “It was a real privilege to be invited along to Pembroke Lodge to help celebrate an occasion of such great importance. A fortieth anniversary is a significant milestone and one the staff and tenants can rightly be proud of.

“It further demonstrates that Choice’s commitment to developing quality and affordable housing, that contributes to sustainable and cohesive communities, is clearly working and making a real difference. It goes without saying that Pembroke Lodge is vitally important to the tenants it is home to and the community it serves.”

Tenants of Pembroke Lodge enjoy a busy social calendar, which is facilitated by the Scheme Co-ordinator, Margaret Boyle and her Choice colleagues.

Margaret said: “Pembroke Lodge is a thriving and fun community where everyone contributes in their own positive and unique way. It has a real sense of togetherness which everyone here values.”

The special event follows planned improvement works to the scheme, which included the introduction of upgraded fire doors in individual flats and entrances and the main communal area where tenants get involved in various activities throughout the course of the year.

A new CCTV system and emergency lighting have also been installed and further works to increase safety and security for tenants also currently scheduled.