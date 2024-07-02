People Before Profit launches manifesto calling for 'radical change'

ELECTION: Gerry Carroll MLA is standing in West Belfast, Fiona Ferguson is standing in North Belfast, and Richard Boyd Barrett TD launch PBP’s manifesto at The MAC in Belfast

PEOPLE Before Profit have launched their 2024 Westminster Election manifesto calling for a redistribution of wealth to invest in public services and uplift working people.

Amongst the measures in People Before Profit’s manifesto are:

Raise corporation tax to 45 per cent on profits over £125K, in line with income tax

Implement a wealth tax on millionaires and billionaires

Ban zero hour contracts

Cut and cap rents at 20 per cent of tenants’ incomes

End NHS spend on private agencies and healthcare providers

Ban fossil fuel extraction

Expulsion of the Israeli ambassador

End Hostile Environment

End partition and upended the two failed states, North and South.

Party leader Gerry Carroll MLA, who is the party's Westminster candidate in West Belfast, said: “Our manifesto for radical change is a call to upend the Tory political agenda which has devastated working class communities for 14 years.

“People Before Profit is campaigning for a radical redistribution of wealth, for investment in public services, and to support all people who have been failed by Tory and Stormont misrule.

“This election is an opportunity to elect fighting MPs who will use their platform to put working class people at the centre of politics.

Another West Belfast is possible.



Make history, vote Gerry Carroll on July 4th!



📣 Please share to help us get our message out.#GE24 #ge2024 #westbelfast #belfastwest #peoplebeforeprofit pic.twitter.com/cydycewJB1 — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) June 29, 2024

"We will demand taxes on the rich, an end to the healthcare crisis, and investment in our schools and in social homes. We will fight to uplift workers wages, to improve their terms, and to defend their living standards.

“A vote for People Before Profit is a vote to reject a political and economic system that prioritises the wealth of the few over the interests of the vast majority. We will stand up to those whose selfish interests bring us closer to climate catastrophe and fuels war and militarism across the globe.

“Working class people need representatives who will stand up to the establishment at Westminster. Stormont’s leaders have implemented Tory cuts for 14 years and they cannot be trusted with this task.

“Our representatives will be a powerful voice for Palestine solidarity and will stand against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. We will bring the demands of the BDS movement to the heart of the political conversation, calling for an end to the apartheid regime.

“People Before Profit representatives will stand up for those facing injustice and hardship, using our platform to build grassroots movements for social and economic transformation."