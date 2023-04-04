People in Ireland still need White House as GFA guarantor, Adams tells NY meeting

FORMER Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has welcomed remarks by President Bill Clinton that the Executive and Assembly at Stormont should be restored.



Mr Adams and President Clinton were speaking at an event in New York last night to celebrate 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement. Also in attendance were Friends Of Sinn Féin; Ancient Order of Hibernians; The Friendly Sons of St Patrick; Brehon Law Society; James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition; and Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Addressing a packed hall in Cooper Union Building Mr Adams said the Good Friday Agreement is the most important political agreement of our time in Ireland.

He said that the results of the last May’s election to the Northern Assembly need to be respected. Sinn Féin were returned as the largest party but an executive hasn't been formed due to the DUP's boycott of the institutions over the new Irish Sea post-Brexit trade border.

Speaking in Cooper Union this evening with President Clinton.

Over half a million people have been born in the North since 1998.They & many others have never known violence. Many r alive today who might otherwise have been killed.A legacy Irish America should be proud of. pic.twitter.com/d33nLSSpDa — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) April 3, 2023

“If the DUP remain intransigent then the two governments should move ahead using the Good Friday Agreement all-Ireland mechanisms. A return to British direct rule is not an option,” he said.

Commenting on the continuing role of the US Administration Mr Adams added: “We appreciate the work done by President Biden to defend the Good Friday Agreement. People in Ireland still need the White House to act as guarantor of the Agreement, as President Clinton did and as President Biden continues to do.

“And embedded into the Agreement is the right of the people of Ireland to decide our future. It does not belong to an English government or indeed the DUP.”

BOOKED: Congressman Richard Neal, with Gerry Adams and President Bill Clinton



He added: “The Irish government should establish a Citizen’s Assembly or series of such Assemblies to discuss the process of constitutional change and the measures needed to build an all-Ireland economy, a truly national health service and education system and much more.

“We need national reconciliation in a citizen centred rights based society including the rights of our unionist neighbours – and the Orange Order and other loyal institutions.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton told @MiriamOCal he believes it is a "miracle" that the Good Friday Agreement survived the Brexit process. He told Prime Time that Brexit was aimed at the heart of the Belfast Agreement.



Read more: https://t.co/B6TpE788gn#rtept — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) April 4, 2023

The protections in the Good Friday Agreement are their protections also. The island of Ireland is their land, their home place. The unionists are our neighbours. We want them to be our friends. Sinn Féin is committed to upholding their rights and to working with them to make the island of Ireland a better place for everyone.

"The new Ireland planned and built by all of the people of the island can accommodate and celebrate our differences and diversity. Very few countries get the chance to begin anew. Ireland, North and South, has that chance.”