Photographer and mental health champion John launches his 2026 calendar

WEST Belfast photographer and mental health campaigner John Mallon has launched his annual photographic calendar in aid of local charities.

John first took up photography during a battle with his own mental health issues. He has since used his talent with a camera to inspire those facing similar struggles to seek help, and now publishes a yearly calendar to raise awareness of mental health charities.

Proceeds from the calendar have gone to help local homelessness charities and foodbanks.

John, who runs a stall in the Kennedy Centre showcasing his work and highlighting mental health support, launched the 'Beauty on our Doorstep 2026' calendar on Friday with the help of Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty and Oscar-winning actor Paddy Jenkins.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News about the new calendar, John said: "It's a combination of my work and travel in different parts of Ireland.

"A new addition to it this year is the inclusion of the Irish language which I am a big supporter of. My grandchildren are being educated in the Irish medium sector. I have included a message of reaching out for help in Irish too.

"The importance of the calendar remains reaching out to people who are suffering with their mental health. The amount of people who have told me they have used the calendar to reach out for help has been amazing.

"All the contact numbers are there for people to seek help. If you have a calendar on a wall, you will never throw it away.

"I had only planned to do it for one year and 12 years later, it is still going. The success of it has enabled so many charities to benefit from a donation.

"The calendar continues to go from strength to strength which wouldn't be possible without the support of the community.

"Photography was one of the things that really saved my life. When I go out with the camera, I get lost and forget about everything that's going on.

"I drive around different parts of the country and I spend the whole day. I might not even have a conversation a single person but I with my camera taking pictures and absorbing the beauty that is in this country so much.

"For me, I came so close to ending my life and the calendar is a result of that moment which has turned full circle into something positive."