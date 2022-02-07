Pioneering idea sparks classic Mini revolution

THE designer of the original Mini, Alec Issigonis, might just turn in his grave if he saw what a company is doing to classic Minis. The original Mini, which was launched in 1959 during an oil crisis and was based on the idea of saving fuel whilst transporting four occupants and their luggage with the smallest possible footprint.



Today, the modern Mini remains connected to the design principles of Issigonis with its creative use of space and driving fun. But now there is an electric conversion of the classic Mini available, combining traditional values with future-proofed technology.

The idea was born in 2018 as a one-off experiment was exhibited at the New York Motor Show. The reactions to the car were so positive that a team set to work and developed a plan to give an electric option to all classic Mini owners.



In the converted car the petrol engine of the classic Mini is replaced by a modern electric drive, but during the conversion, the design makes the conversion changes reversible to respect the car’s historical heritage, an important part of the concept. This makes it possible to restore the classic Mini to its original layout at a later date if required, as the engine and gearbox set-up of each vehicle is marked and stored so that it could be re-installed in a retrofit.



This means a Mini’s life can be extended in a sustainable way, accompanying its owner into the future whilst maintaining a much-loved heritage. The modern electric motor utilised generates 120bhp and accelerates from zero to 62mph in around nine seconds. The energy is supplied by a high-voltage battery, which delivers a predicted range of around 100 miles. This means no new cars need to be built, they are developed from much-loved classics making it a green alternative and giving classic Minis a sustainable future. A conversion is expected to cost around £25,000.

Korean manufacturers tie in car World Cup final



THE Hyundai Motor Group’s pioneering all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6 have taken top spot at the first-ever World Champion ‘Best Cars of the Year’ Awards.



The joint world champions were singled out for quality, innovation, design and state-of-the-art technology. The IONIQ 5 and the EV6 claimed the title by beating new models from established premium brands, including Audi, Ford, Peugeot, Renault, Skoda, Cupra and Porsche. Each of the top ten places was occupied by a different brand covering six countries spread across the world’s top three car producing continents, Asia, Europe, and North America. The IONIQ 5 was launched in 2021 as the first model produced by the company that was fully electric. This Crossover Utility Vehicle has generous interior proportions thanks to the long wheelbase and short overhangs front and rear. That combination delivers exceptional interior space and dynamic performance. The Kia EV6 shares the pioneering platform/chassis of the IONIQ, but its scalability permits freedom in the external design that clearly distinguishes both cars. The EV6 has already won multiple international accolades since its launch during in 2021, with its connected technology, user experience, 800V ultra-fast charging batteries and sporty, dynamic performance driving characteristics, all attracting great acclaim.



The Best Cars of the Year Awards were formed to produce an unaffiliated, unique and totally democratic view of the best cars on offer around the world. The judging panel was chosen from leaders in the automotive industry, bringing together a diverse background that incorporates designers, engineers, motorsport pioneers, acclaimed journalists, broadcasters and media professionals alongside outstanding vehicle retailers, automotive consultants, major event organisers and real-world car buyers. This combination of unquestionable knowledge, rich experience and in-depth know-how has helped to generate an authenticview of the best cars in the world. Hard to argue with that.





Unfashionable rallycross to be given a shot of adrenaline in Ireland



MOTORSPORTS fans save the dates. Mondello Park at Naas, County Kildare, has announced that it will promote the PartsForCars Irish Rallycross Championship for a five-year period commencing in February 2022.



Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director of Mondello Park, Roddy Greene, said: “Rallycross has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years with World RX re-invigorating a sport made specifically for TV spectators. Irish rallycross has struggled over the last few years, but we hope that our investment will allow competitors, spectators and officials to once again show the reason why the sport is one of the most intense and high-octane spectacles in motorsport.”



Aiden Harper from Motorsport Ireland added: “This is a very exciting time for Rallycross in Ireland, and with this new dawn the future is attractive and bright.”



Alongside his current role in Irish Circuit Racing Championship (ICRC), Mondello have expanded Drew Furlong’s remit to manage the Championship project. Furlong’s experience in organising the UK rounds of World RX at both Lydden Hill and Silverstone and his long involvement with the British Rallycross Championship will prove invaluable in this new venture.



Mondello has once again turned to media agency Loud by Design (LBD) who helped promote of the ICRC in 2021. The LBD team boasts some of the most experienced and talented promoters, social media managers, videographers and photographers in motorsport and their team are excited by the challenge ahead promoting the newly formatted Irish Rallycross Championship in 2022, and beyond.



Time is of the essence as the first event in the new Championship will take place at Mondello on February 13 – less than two weeks’ time. The full calendar will see the Irish Championship stand alongside its British counterpart when both Championships will entertain the expected big crowds on the Bank Holiday weekend of June 4 and 5.



Expect fireworks when the largest grid of fire-breathing monster Supercars ever assembled at Mondello roars off the grid. Mondello Park has confirmed that racing will return to the venue on dates that are provisional and subject to government guidelines but include: February 13; March 6; June 4 and 5; October 30; November 13; and December 11, all at Mondello Park.



Bring on the entertainment.