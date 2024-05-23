Best of the West shortlist for 2024 announced

BEST OF THE WEST: Thomas McMullan from Belfast Media with Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity

WITH this year's Best of the West shortlist published today one of the main sponsors has congratulated those local groups and businesses who have been nominated by the public.

PIPS Charity (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm) has been providing counselling and befriending support to individuals who are experiencing or have experienced suicidal thoughts or mental unwellness for over 20 years.

Based on the Antrim Road, the mental health charity also provide support to families and friends who have been touched by suicide.

With less than a month to go to the awards' night, PIPS Charity are once again proud to support Best of the West awards 2024.

Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS, is delighted to be involved in the awards once again.

"As a local charity supporting people in the community, it is important for us to be involved in supporting local businesses and enterprises and the Best of the West awards epitomises that," she said.

"It has been very tough for all of society in recent times, particularly for local businesses so to get an opportunity to celebrate success is really important.

"We are all in it together and from our point of view, promoting positive wellbeing is so important.

"We wish all shortlisted nominees the very best of luck. They are all winners who have been recognised and nominated by people in their community."

A list of this year's shortlisted nominees in each category is available on page 11 of this week's paper.

Voting begins via the newspaper today and online at www.belfastmedia.com/events/best-of-the-west-2024 from Monday.