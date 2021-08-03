At close of bruising 17-month battle with Covid, mental health charity PIPS spotlights the positive at Best of West

For a decade and more, the PIPS Charity has been synonymous with people-centred suicide prevention and bereavement support services. Their work at the very front line of the mental health crisis has won plaudits from community leaders and politicians — and made a real difference to the lives of thousands of people.

Now the North Belfast charity is linking in with the Andersonstown News as charity partner of Best of the West 2021.

"PIPS Charity Ireland fully supports the Best of the West in these times of emotional, personal and financial stress," said PIPS Charity Executive Director Renee Quinn.

"Ordinary people have been through the mill with the Covid pandemic and lockdowns but hopefully the Best of the West will give everyone a lift and spotlight the work of our community heroes and rebuilders."

Yes, I know I post these numbers quite often but this might be the day someone needs them.



Lifeline: 0808 808 8000

Samaritans: 116 123

Childline: 0800 1111

PIPS (Public Initiative for Suicide Prevention): 0800 088 6042

Links Counselling: 02838 342825 — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) July 16, 2021

Over the past year-and-a-half, PIPS has seen a mammoth surge in demand for its services, even as it transitioned to an online model of care.

"PIPS went to working from home with calls and Zooms for our clients," explained Renee. "We realised very quickly that our numbers were rising and that there was a need for a befriending service for those who were isolated and lonely. We put a befriending service in place and got referrals from all over Ireland. We then agreed we needed to get back to face-to-face counselling asap. We returned to in-person counselling in July but unfortunately we have to report that demand for our services is growing by the week."

However, Renee says there is much positive work going on.

"We have seen some fantastic things being done to help communities and individuals to cope with this pandemic," she said. "So, we're absolutely delighted to be part of this event and wish everyone all the best of luck for what will be a great night."

Best of the West 2021 will focus on the Rebuilders who are leading the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortlist for Best of the West will be published this Thursday.