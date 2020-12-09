Pitch perfect for the Bone

AN additional £250,000 is to be invested to improve facilities at Marrowbone Park on the Oldpark Road.

The money will be used to support plans to transform the facility to include pitches, changing rooms and lighting installation.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley welcomed the additional injection of funding.

“I’m delighted that Council colleagues have supported our proposal for an additional £250k investment into the Marrow Bone Park project to meet a shortfall in funding,” she said.

“This money will bring total investment to approximately £3.5m in the local facilities and help to transform the sports and leisure provision for the young people of Ardoyne and the Marrow Bone.

“We bid for this additional money to add to the cocktail of funding already in place through Council, Urban Villages and the Department for Communities.

“The vision is to have a top class facility on the Bone Hills including pitches, changing rooms and lighting installation.

“When completed this modern development will enable local teams like Crumlin Star and Shamrock to play at home up to intermediate standard which has been a long running campaign.

“The Belfast Investment Fund has also helped to develop other local projects such as the Grace Family Centre and Cancer Lifeline in the recent past.

“Well done to all involved in this work and now the real work of phase two of this transformative project can proceed.”