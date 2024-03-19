Sports clubs urged to attend new pitches strategy meetings

THE public are being invited to have their say on a new ten-year pitches and outdoor sports facilities strategy by Belfast City Council.

The first consultation will take place on Thursday night at Marrowbone Sports Hub in North Belfast between 7:30-9pm.

A need for GAA pitches in North Belfast is set to be high on the agenda for locals, with this part of the city still suffering from a lack of facilities with no dedicated GAA pitch.

Currently, Cliftonville Playing Fields is the only facility used for GAA games in North Belfast, at a time when demand for the pitch has risen as the popularity of football, hurling and camogie has soared in the north of the city. It is shared between GAA clubs and a number of local soccer clubs in the area.

In 2011, the Council's last pitches strategy found a deficit of pitches in the city, with GAA provision needing as many as 38 pitches. Despite the need, only five GAA pitches have been built since.

Now, a new Council 'Pitches and Outdoor Sports Facilities – developing a strategy for Belfast' over ten years is the latest attempt to address the shortfall. As part of the consultation, Belfast City Council want to hear from sports clubs about their current usage and future needs.

Sinn Féin councillor Tomás Ó Néill said: "We are all aware of the increased pressures on our sports facilities, especially with the growth of GAA and ladies soccer in particular locally.

"These growing pains are a testament to the volunteers in our clubs and the recent championship successes of Pearses and Ardoyne for example are just rewards.

"I would encourage all our local sports clubs to attend the consultation events beginning with Marrowbone Sports Hub on Thursday night and to ensure that your sports needs are reflected in the new strategy."

A number of other consultations will take place over the coming weeks across the city: