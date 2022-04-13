Plans for new social housing on site of former Grove Primary School

PROPOSALS have been put forward for 30 new housing units on the site of the historic Grove Primary School in North Belfast.

The new social housing development proposal by Grove Community Housing Association was revealed at the Movie House Cinema, Cityside on Monday night.

The school, which closed in 2010 due to dwindling numbers recently featured in the Oscar winning Kenneth Branagh film ‘Belfast’.

Guests at the launch included tenants and staff from Grove Community Housing Association, representatives from Choice Housing Ireland Ltd and Hall Black Douglas Architects.

Grove Community Housing Association Chair Brian Dunn briefed the audience on the plans and a ‘3d flythrough’ of the proposed development was shown.

‘We are delighted at the turnout and interest to Grove Community Housing Association’s community consultation event on our proposed new housing scheme," explained Mr Dunn.

"The plans to deliver 30 new homes to the Grove community in North Belfast will alleviate many in housing stress. It will also greatly enhance the area both physically and socially."

Agnes Crawford, Chief Executive of Grove Community Housing Association added: “The Association hopes that this project is the beginning of much needed regeneration in lower North Belfast.

"We welcome further opportunities to address urgent need within communities, in particular, addressing fuel poverty through the provision of highly efficient homes.

"We acknowledge and thank the many agencies and partners that will be involved to make the proposed scheme a success.”

Guests were treated to a VIP screening of 'Belfast' by North Belfast native Kenneth Branagh afterwards.