Plans for over 110 new housing units at former Newtownabbey school site

SOCIAL HOUSING PLANS: The site of the former Newtownabbey High School

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for social housing on the site of the former Newtownabbey High School.

The proposal would see a mix of 77 new houses and 35 apartments at the Rathcoole Drive site and would include public open space, a children’s play park, landscaping and car parking.

The application has been submitted by Apex Housing Association, who have developed a number of housing sites in the Newtownabbey area including Derrycoole Park, Inniscarn Drive, Green Walk and Rathcoole Gardens.

The proposed new housing will be located on a 4.4 hectare site of the former school which has been demolished.

The housing association says that it is planning a “diverse mix of housing including detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings and apartments” with “extensive planting proposed across the layout”. The development will include 10 “much-needed affordable new homes”.

Apex says: “We originally launched the proposals in September 2020. Due to the initial feedback from local councillors regarding the level of proposed social housing in the development,

"Apex made a request to the Housing Executive who agreed to reduce the level of affordable homes for sale from 20 per cent to around nine per cent.

“These changes have made the development more suitable for a wide range of potential tenants, and is better suited to the diverse area in which the development is planned to take place.

“We are committed to working with the local community to deliver this important redevelopment programme.

“By engaging with the local community through consultation, we aim to provide a range of different homes and tenures we hope will build a thriving and sustainable community that caters to various stages of life.”

There were 2,039 applicants on the housing waiting list at the end of the financial year in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council area.

During 2019/20, in partnership with housing associations, 107 new homes were built throughout the borough.

An online public information event has been scheduled for December 2.