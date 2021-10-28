Playground improvements opened at Ballysillan Primary School

PLAYGROUND IMPROVEMENTS: William Humphrey MLA officially opens the new MUGA pitch and other playground enhancements at Ballysillan Primary School alongside Acting Principal Catherine Davidson and P7 pupil Mason.

SUBSTANTIAL improvements to the playgrounds at Ballysillan Primary School and Nursery School in North Belfast have been welcomed.

Known for its spectacular views over Belfast, the school grounds have received improvements including, the addition of a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), resurfacing of the nursery grounds with an all-weather rubber surface for safety; fencing and gates added to all playgrounds; addition of a large outdoor classroom and the addition of other playground features including a sand pit, construction zone, role play houses, mindfulness garden and a large shelter/storage.

Speaking after cutting the ribbon at the opening, North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey said: “It is wonderful to see these new playground features completed. Ballysillan Primary and Nursery Schools are fortunate to have sizeable school grounds and these substantial improvements make best use of that space for the benefit of the school children.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the school leadership over the past two years to secure funding of £183,000 from the Department for Communities for these improvements, delivered through the Education Authority. I wish to commend and to congratulate all concerned.

Local Councillor Dale Pankhurst added: “Ballysillan is a popular primary school and nursery and these improvements will further enhance its reputation and the learning experience of the children.”