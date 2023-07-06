Another phone mast set ablaze in West Belfast – this time on Stewartstown Road

TARGETED: Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at the Stewartstown Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

POLICE have launched an investigation following an arson attack on the Stewartstown Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene of a phone mast on fire at approximately 2:50am. It's the second time phone masts have been targeted in the West the city in recent months. Four weeks ago several phone masts were set on fire on the same night.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy of the PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 126 06/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”